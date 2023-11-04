StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
RMCF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
