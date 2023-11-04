Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 516,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,950 shares of company stock valued at $429,752. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

