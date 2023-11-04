Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

