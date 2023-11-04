Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

