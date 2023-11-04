StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

