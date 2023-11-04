StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 7.6 %

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.40. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

