Truist Financial Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.65.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

