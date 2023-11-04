Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.91.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 227,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

