StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %
RVP opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.16. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
