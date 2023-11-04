StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

RVP opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.16. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 512.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 248.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

