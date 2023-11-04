ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.65.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

