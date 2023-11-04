Stifel Nicolaus Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities downgraded Topaz Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.85.

TSE TPZ opened at C$21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. 35.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

