Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $231,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 96.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

