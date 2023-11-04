Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.07.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

