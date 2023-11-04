JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $115.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,887,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

