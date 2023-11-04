Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

Get Perficient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,885 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.