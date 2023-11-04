Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $435.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $500.20.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $470.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.