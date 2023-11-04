Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after acquiring an additional 120,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 37.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,519,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

