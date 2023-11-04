AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $80.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.17.

Get AerCap alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after buying an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AerCap by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,159,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.