Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

