Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.44.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.