Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.