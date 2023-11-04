Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of CWK opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

