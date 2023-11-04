Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Increased to $21.10 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.20 to $21.10 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.
Frontline Stock Down 0.5 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
