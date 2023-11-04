Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Increased to $21.10 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.20 to $21.10 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.

Get Frontline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline

Frontline Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Frontline has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.