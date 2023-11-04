NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.
