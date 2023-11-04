Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRN

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 38,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,672.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 236,608 shares of company stock valued at $619,277 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $220,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.