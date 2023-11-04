ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $23.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.65.

ZI stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,002,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 499.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $848,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

