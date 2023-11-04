United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.79.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

