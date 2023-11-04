StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

