Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

