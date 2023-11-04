StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Down 6.6 %

AAME opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

