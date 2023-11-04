ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

