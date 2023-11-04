ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.