Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.