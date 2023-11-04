Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

