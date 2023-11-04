StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 65.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.