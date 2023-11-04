StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 65.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
