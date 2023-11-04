Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

