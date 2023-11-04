StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.32.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,565,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

