Raymond James Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $255.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,024,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 1,918,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

