Mizuho Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $52.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.07.

WDC stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

