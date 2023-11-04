AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bankshares cut shares of AirBoss of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.72.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of C$153.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.2873476 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.32%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

