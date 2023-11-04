First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$38.00.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.91.

Shares of FM opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.66 and a 52 week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

