Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

