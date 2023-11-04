Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$27.50 at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.63.

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC opened at C$18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

