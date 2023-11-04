National Bankshares Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$19.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELD. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.12.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
