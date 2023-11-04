Stifel Nicolaus Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.65.
In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
