IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.51) to GBX 980 ($11.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IG Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 984.75 ($11.98).

Get IG Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IG Group

IG Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

IGG opened at GBX 663 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 844.50 ($10.28). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 647.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 678.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 618 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,610.49). 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.