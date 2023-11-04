Vast Resources’ (VAST) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Vast Resources Trading Down 3.3 %
Vast Resources stock opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. Vast Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £6.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.96.
Vast Resources Company Profile
