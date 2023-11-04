Insider Buying: Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Acquires £251,741.94 in Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Rose bought 198,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £251,741.94 ($306,329.93).

Phillip Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, October 24th, Phillip Rose bought 25,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($38,938.91).

On Tuesday, September 19th, Phillip Rose bought 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,453.88).

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.19 million, a PE ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 63.64.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.