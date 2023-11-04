Insider Buying: Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Acquires £251,741.94 in Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Rose bought 198,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £251,741.94 ($306,329.93).
Phillip Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 24th, Phillip Rose bought 25,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($38,938.91).
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Phillip Rose bought 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,453.88).
Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance
Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.19 million, a PE ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 63.64.
Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
