Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $312.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $284.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,432,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

