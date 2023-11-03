Lincoln National Corp Sells 874 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.