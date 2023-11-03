The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

