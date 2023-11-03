Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

